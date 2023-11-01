More than 500 pro-Palestinian protesters staged a sit-in at Liverpool Street station during Tuesday's evening rush demanding an immediate ceasefire to Israel's attacks on Gaza.

Palestinian music and chants including “ceasefire now” could be heard from the crowds at the protest organised by direct action group Sisters Uncut.

Members from other activist groups including the Palestinian Youth Movement and International Jewish Anti-Zionist Network also spoke at the demonstration.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said the protest would have "been of concern to many people".

“I’ve been in contact with @BTP and will be meeting officers later this week. Everyone should feel safe when using our rail network," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

More than 8,500 Palestinians - most of them women and children - are thought to have died in Israel strikes following the Hamas terror attacks on October 7 that killed 1,400.

There are about 240 people held hostage by Hamas after being captured during the incursion.

More than 500 people joined the protest at Liverpool Street at around 5.30pm on Tuesday to demand a ceasefire and an end to arms exports to Israel.

The British Transport Police said later on Tuesday: “Our officers dealt with a protest earlier this evening at Liverpool Street station. The station is back to normal operations.

“Anyone wishing to make a report related to the protest at Liverpool Street can text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 with reference 324 of 31 October 2023.”

BTP assistant chief constable Sean O’Callaghan said: “BTP became aware earlier in the day that a protest may occur in the station and ensured sufficient officers were at the station to respond to any incidents.

“Despite some claims being made in social media, no time was Liverpool Street Station locked down or services disrupted.

“BTP officers worked with railway colleagues to ensure the safety of all concerned and allowed passengers to continue to travel as normal on the trains.”

The protest came after more than 200 people staged another sit-in on the concourse at London Waterloo station on Saturday.

