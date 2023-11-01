Man to appear in court charged with murder of 19-year-old woman in Croydon

A man will appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday charged with the murder of a 19-year-old woman in Croydon.

Mehak Sharma was fatally stabbed at an address in Ash Tree Way on Sunday, the Metropolitan Police said.Sahil Sharma, 23, appeared in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on October 31 charged with her murder.

Ms Sharma is believed to have been an Indian national who arrived in the UK recently.

Her next of kin have been informed and formal identification awaits.

A special post-mortem examination found the cause of Ms Mehak's death to have been a stab wound to the neck.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation, including anyone who saw or heard a disturbance on Sunday afternoon at the address in Ash Tree Way, is asked to call police.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via X(Twitter) @MetCC. Please quote CAD 4546/29OCT

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 11.

