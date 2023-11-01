A ward manager at a mental health facility in north-east London has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of the manslaughter of a 22-year-old patient by gross negligence.

Alice Figueiredo was a patient at Goodmayes Hospital in Redbridge when she died on July 7 2015.

An investigation was launched into the death by the Metropolitan Police.

In September, Benjamin Aninakwa, 52, was charged with manslaughter by gross negligence and failing to take reasonable care for the health and safety of patients on Hepworth Ward.

The first charge against him alleges that he failed to take reasonable steps to remove a “means of suicide” or provide an “adequate level of care and supervision” for Ms Figueiredo.

Aninakwa, of St Francis Way, Grays, was a ward manager of Goodmayes Hospital at the time of the alleged offences.

North East London NHS Foundation Trust was charged with corporate manslaughter and an offence under section 3 of the Health and Safety at Work Act of failing to ensure the safety of non-employees.

Aninakwa and representatives of the trust appeared at the Old Bailey on Wednesday for a hearing before Judge Rebecca Trowler KC.

The defendants were not asked to enter pleas to the charges and the judge set an eight-week trial from October 28 next year before Judge Richard Marks at the Old Bailey.

A plea and case management hearing will take place on May 24 next year.

Aninakwa was granted continued conditional bail ahead of the next hearing in the case.

