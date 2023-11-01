Police hunt 'dangerous' man after homophobic attack in Islington

Police have released an image of a "dangerous" man they are looking after a homophobic attack in Islington last week.

Alex Ogden, 28, of no fixed abode but with links to London, York and Sheffield, is known to use the train network to travel around the country, the Metropolitan Police said.The victim, in his 50s, was hospitalised after being violently assaulted at an address on October 18. Ogden is also wanted after he failed to attend court on August 31after being charged with three common assaults at York railway station.He is described as a stocky, white male with a distinctive haircut of a topknot and shaved sides. His topknot is often braided into smaller plaits, or worn long and he speaks with a Yorkshire accent.

Alex Ogden is described as a stocky, white male with a distinctive haircut of a topknot and shaved sides. Credit: Met Police

Detective Constable Lauren Gresty from the Central North Public Protection Unit is leading the homophobic assault investigation and is urging members of the public to assist the police in locating Ogden. She said:“Ogden is a dangerous individual and it is crucial that he is located as a matter of urgency. He is wanted for a number of offences involving violence and theft, and has a history of violent offending.“Ogden maybe in possession of a knife, and it is vital the members of the public do not approach him. If you see Ogden, or know where he is, it is imperative that you call 999 immediately.”

Anyone who has information that could help police the please call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC quoting CAD 4274/30Oct.

To report information anonymously, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online or call 0800 555 111.

