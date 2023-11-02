Play Brightcove video

As Justin Henry's family desperately seek answers, police say distinctive jewellery he wore when he vanished could be key to solving the case, ITV London's Sam Holder reports

Detectives investigating the disappearance of Justin Henry have released images of jewellery he was wearing before he went missing in the hope someone might recognise it.

Mr Henry, 34, was last seen in person on the evening of October 15 at his partner’s Brixton home, and then on CCTV at around 9.15pm at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Croydon.

Two men have since been charged with murder since his disappearance, although no body has been found, leaving his family desperately seeking answers.

Investigators have released images of Mr Henry's Rolex watch - believed to be worth around £20,000 - three Cartier bracelets and a diamond ring in the hope someone knows what has become of them.

Police hope this Rolex watch could help lead them to Justin Henry Credit: Met Police

Mr Henry's family have confirmed he was wearing the items when last seen, and CCTV, taken later that day, also shows him wearing the items.

His mother, Helen Henry, told ITV London: “People out there must know something or have seen something, but may be too frightened to come forward.

“But I’m just begging the public: Please, please come forward. It doesn’t matter how small it is, it could be crucial – it could lead me to Justin. I need answers, my family needs answers.”

Mr Henry was believed to have been wearing this ring when he went missing Credit: Met Police

Mr Henry, who has links to the SE23/Forest Hill area was reported missing on October 16, and his family have not heard from him since - something they say is totally out of character.

Detectives believe that after buying food at the McDonald's in London Road in Croydon, he then drove to nearby Waddon New Road.

Police say his silver Mercedes E Class remained there for approximately two-and-a-half hours. The car was later located on Monday, October 16 in Kingswood Drive, SE19.

Watch: Justin Henry on CCTV shortly before his disappearance

Play Brightcove video

It is unclear who was driving the car when it arrived shortly before 1am that morning due to indistinct CCTV image of the driver, but Mr Henry's family have stated it was not him.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Webb, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “We are releasing images of a very distinctive Rolex watch, a ring and three Cartier bracelets that Justin was wearing prior to his disappearance.

"His family have confirmed he had these on when last seen, and CCTV confirms this. Finding this jewellery could be a vital step in finding out what has happened to Justin.

Police say finding the jewellry would be a 'vital step' towards finding Mr Henry Credit: Met Police

“You may have seen someone wearing the jewellery or heard them talking about it. However you have found about these items, call us, and tell us what you saw or heard.

"It is possible that you are in possession of the jewellery and had no idea of its significance. I can assure you our focus is finding Justin and you can speak to us, or speak anonymously to Crimestoppers.

"Justin’s family are reaching out to the public for help, please search your conscious, and do the right thing.”

Two men, aged 29 and 28, have been charged with murder and are due to appear at the Old Bailey on January 15.

On October 18, a 27-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping; she has since been bailed pending further enquiries to a date in mid-January 2024. Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via X, formerly Twitter @MetCC. Please quote Operation Ashgulf or CAD1523/02NOV.

People can also share information via the Police Public Portal or contact Crimestoppers anonymously at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or on 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…