Pro-Palestinian protesters have doused a weapons company's central London offices in red paint, with one demonstrator refusing to come down from the building's canopy.

Activists from the Palestine Action spray painted messages like "Free Gaza" and "Free Palestine" across Leonardo's site at Eagle Place, Piccadilly.

One man was recorded up on the canopy releasing red flare smoke into the air as he condemned Leonardo for supplying the Israeli government with weapons and said the UK government is "complicit in genocide".

Protesters wrote messages like 'Free Palestine' and 'Free Gaza' on the walls Credit: Palestine Action

In an update this morning, the Metropolitan Police said: "A man is in police custody after he was arrested by officers on suspicion of criminal damage following a protest in Eagle Place, Piccadilly. "Messages about the conflict between Israel and Hamas have been painted onto the building in red paint, which has also been thrown at the front of the premises. "One other person is currently on the canopy above the entrance to the building. "Officers are dealing with this man and once he is down safely will seek to arrest him for any offences."