Man died after being punched outside Tube station and hitting head on pavement

A murder investigation is under way after a man was punched outside a Tube station in Edgware and died in hospital days later.

Shortly before midnight on Friday, October 27, Dragos Carabineanu, 46, got into an altercation with another man outside Burnt Oak station and was punched.

He fell to the ground, striking his head on the pavement and suffered a brain bleed. The suspect let the scene on foot.

Mr Carabineanu was taken to St Mary’s Hospital in hospital in a critical condition, and eventually died from his injuries on Wednesday.

Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command said: “Even at this early stage we are aware that a large number of people witnessed this incident and we are keen to hear from anyone who did so as soon as possible.

"We will continue our work to identify them and those involved. Local residents can expect to see increased police presence in and around Burnt Oak tube station.

"Please speak to us, especially if you witnessed this incident or have information about the identity of the man who punched Dragos.

“A family is now going through the unimaginable pain of losing someone they love to violence – if you have information then please do the right thing and get in touch.” Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, or X (formerly Twitter) at @MetCC and quoting 1357/28Oct. To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...