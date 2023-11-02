Police hunt for 12 protesters seen at pro-Palestine marches in London

Police have released images of 12 people who attended pro-Palestine rallies in London who are suspected of a range of offences ranging from affray to using discriminatory language.

The Metropolitan Police said that recent protests in the capital have been "largely peaceful" but that a small number of people have been responsible for "unacceptable behaviour".

In its latest appeal, it has released pictures of 12 people who attended rallies in central London on Saturday, October 14 and Saturday October 28.

Some of the suspects were identified by teams who review footage captured during protests and identify anyone who may have committed offences.

This person is suspected of causing racially aggravated alarm, harassment and distress under the Public Order Act Credit: Met Police

The Met said it would "not tolerate hate crime" and that it is committed to "make sure people are safe" in the capital. Commander Colin Wingrove said: “We will take a zero-tolerance approach to any behaviour which crosses the lines into criminality. “We know that many people in London are feeling vulnerable following the terrorist attacks on Israel and subsequent conflict with Hamas.

“It is completely unacceptable that a minority of people have used peaceful protest to foster hate and division. “We know that others will be appalled as well and we ask for their help to identify these individuals and report other suspected hate crimes.”

