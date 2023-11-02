Storm Ciarán: Carnaby Christmas lights switch-on postponed over weather warning

Kew Gardens has closed its gates, while the Carnaby Street Christmas lights switch-on has been postponed as Storm Ciarán is set to lash London with heavy wind and rain.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warnings covering all of the capital as the storm brings gusts of up to 60mph to some parts of the country.

Carnaby Street's annual Christmas lights switch-on was meant to take place this evening, but it has now been postponed to Wednesday, November 8 at 4pm.

Organisers said they were doing this in order to "ensure the safety of our community and visitors".

Two yellow weather warnings, one for wind and one for rain, are covering the whole of London Credit: Met Office

Despite the weather warnings, the Oxford Street Christmas lights switch-on will go ahead as planned at

Meanwhile Kew Gardens said it would be closed on Thursday due to adverse weather conditions.

"If you have a pre-booked ticket, your ticketing provider will be in touch. We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused," it said on social media.

Flood alerts in London as of Thursday morning. Credit: Environment Agency

While London isn't bearing the brunt of the storm, commuters in southern England were urged to work from home.

Rail firms “strongly advised” passengers not to travel on routes in and out of London before 9am on Thursday as they assessed any fallen trees and debris on the line. Other operators were warning of delays and cancellations.

A small handful of flood alerts have been issued in London, including from Hampton and Thames Ditton to Teddington, Putney Bridge to Teddington Weir, and the Lower Lee tributaries in Enfield.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...