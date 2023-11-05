A man has been charged with murdering his mother in south London.

The Metropolitan Police were called to a house on Strathleven Road, Brixton, at 8.10am on Thursday, November 2, to reports of an injured woman.

Officers and London Ambulance Service (LAS) attended finding Christie Eugene, 64, injured.

She was taken by LAS to a south London hospital in a critical condition.

Despite the efforts of medical staff she died at 10.05pm. Her family has been informed.

Her son, Jason Phinn 35, was arrested at the scene and taken into custody.

He appeared at Croydon Magistrates' Court on Saturday, November 4, and was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on November 7.

