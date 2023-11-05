The Met Police has responded to a video which has emerged within which an adviser has been accused of singing "From the River to the Sea" at a pro-Palestine rally.

Solicitor Attiq Malik is the chairman of the London Muslim Communities Forum (LMCF) - a group which serves as a "strategic advisory body" for the Metropolitan Police.

Mr Malik was reportedly spotted singing the controversial chant which is deemed by some to be calling for the abolition of the state of Israel, according to The Telegraph.

The force said the video shared by the publication had been brought to its attention and "expressed views in a way which does not align to the Met's values".

It added: "We regularly engage with a whole range of community groups, many of which hold strongly opposing views.

"It is important that we continue to listen to opposing views. This is how we put community voices at the heart of policing London.

"This instance has highlighted past language and views expressed by Attiq Malik that appear anti-Semitic and contrary with our values.

"As a result we will be immediately ceasing our relationship with Mr Malik whilst we investigate."

Among the LMCF's key objectives are to "inform and help shape police policy and procedure at a strategic level".

In this role, the Telegraph has said Mr Malik was invited to observe the Met Police's response to protests across the capital.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…