Sir David Jason threw away his crutches as the actor gave a major health update months after undergoing hip surgery.

The star had to postpone an Only Fools And Horses convention until January next year to undergo the crucial procedure.

The Edmonton-born actor, who played Del Boy in the TV comedy series from from 1981 to 2003, posted a video on social media to his relieved fans.

After casting aside his crutches David Jason walked towards the camera to the theme tune of Rocky before throwing punches at the camera.

Earlier this year the actor said sorry for pulling out of the Only Fools and Horses convention.

In a statement on Facebook he wrote: "I am so very sorry for the disappointment and all the inconvenience it may cause but we are having to change the date of the forthcoming Only Fools and Horses Convention."

