Just Stop Oil has hit out at “lies” accusing them of targeting the Cenotaph after dozens of protesters were arrested after bringing traffic near Downing Street to a halt. A stream of politicians including Tory party deputy chairman Lee Anderson accused the group of targeting the war memorial on Monday. But activists said they had been moved to the base of the monument after shutting down traffic on Whitehall, an account supported by one officer at the scene. A mother-of-one lying cuffed on the base of the memorial said: “They arrested us in the road and we were dragged to the pavement and then back over here.” One officer added that the protesters had been moved to the site “to get them off the road”, adding: “It was for their own safety, obviously it’s quite a busy road.”

Officers from the Metropolitan Police surround Just Stop Oil protesters Credit: PA

Mr Anderson said that JSO were “now stuck to the Cenotaph” as he shared a picture on social media site X. “Simple solution here. Give them stronger glue and leave them there till Sunday,” the MP added. Labour’s shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper added: “Targeting the Cenotaph is totally unacceptable. Full support for the police in taking necessary enforcement action.” JSO accused Mr Anderson of “tweeting lies about protesters being glued to the Cenotaph”. “The reality is that they were dragged off the road and arrested by police for protesting in the street, under legislation his corrupt party introduced,” the group said in response to his message. JSO demanded an apology from Ms Cooper, adding: “These are peaceful protesters marching towards Parliament Square, arrested under anti-protest laws and dragged off the road. Why won’t you speak out about that?” A JSO spokesman said: “We have not targeted the Cenotaph. The police moved people there when they were being arrested.”

Earlier on Monday two Just Stop Oil protesters smashed glass covering a painting on display at the National Gallery.

The pair used safety hammers to break the glass protecting the Rokeby Venus painting at the museum in central London on Monday.

The Metropolitan Police said activists had been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. The artwork, which was painted by Diego Velazquez in the 1600s, was previously slashed by suffragette Mary Richardson in March 1914.

