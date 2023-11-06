Shocking rise in verbal and physical attacks on London's rail staff

Play Brightcove video

Video from Network Rail shows the abuse faced by London rail staff

New figures show a sharp rise in the number of verbal and physical attacks on staff working at some of London's busiest railway stations.

Network Rail said 90 per cent of people working at the capital's main transport hubs had been subjected to racist, sexist and homophobic verbal abuse and physical assaults.

Some of the attacks were caught on body worn cameras worn by an increasing number of station staff.

Official figures revealed almost every member of staff surveyed reported being the victim of verbal abuse while:

4 out of 10 were victims of racial abuse

3 out of 10 had been physically assaulted

1 out of 10 suffered abuse of a sexual nature, including groping and lewd comments

"Our staff are real people and behind the uniform they are people just like everyone else and the effects of abuse are lasting," said station manager Ryodon Goddard.

"We have also introduced body-worn cameras so we can capture some of the footage.

"We've done an extensive amount of work in campaigns reminding passengers not to abuse our staff.

"We teach our staff techniques in terms of how to reduce abuse by de-escalation techniques," he added.

Customer service agent Mike Ezra was threatened on a night shift.

He told ITV News London: "There was one in particular when we were opening up the station and I was giving the customer directions.

"He had his hand in a bag and I started backing off and kept my distance and he followed me and then ran after me.

"It was scary - sometimes it's hard to admit you're scared."

