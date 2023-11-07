A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder after a 16-year-old was stabbed to death in north London.

The Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service were called reports of a stabbing in Kendal Gardens, Edmonton, on October 1.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, Taye Faik was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers have now arrested Bernard Carroll, 19, from Winchmore Hill, on Monday and later charged him.

A 16-year-old girl has also been arrested on suspicion of murder and has since been released on bail.

Three others - a 20-year-old man and two women, both aged 22 - have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and have all been bailed.

Kendal Gardens in Edmonton Credit: Google Street View

A post-mortem examination on October 4 established the cause of death as sharp force trauma to the chest.

Taye's family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Carroll, of Church Street, Winchmore Hill, is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Detective Inspector Ben Dalloway said: “I’d like to thank the members of the public who have come forward to speak to us so far. We remain keen to hear from anyone who has yet to speak to police; the slightest fragment of information could prove crucial.

“Any witnesses who are yet to speak with police and anyone with information that may assist the investigation should submit this via our special online portal."

Anyone who wishes to provide information but would like to remain anonymous, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or contact them online.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…