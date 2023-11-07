An elderly woman has died after being hit by a bus on a busy south London High Street.

The collision took place on Tooting High Street on Friday and police London Ambulance Service and London Air Ambulance were called to the scene at 12.15pm.

After being hit by the 131 bus the 77-year-old woman was rushed to hospital with a head injury. Unfortunately she was pronounced dead on 4 November (Saturday).

An ambulance crew, a medic in a fast response car, and an incident response officer treated the woman at the scene and was taken to a major trauma centre as a priority, said the ambulance service.

The crash happened between Garratt Lane (Tooting Broadway Station) and Garratt Terrace. Credit: BPM Media

The crash happened between A217 Mitcham Road / Garratt Lane (Tooting Broadway Station) and Garratt Terrace.

The road was closed in both directions for the majority of the day and eleven bus routes were diverted.

Officers from the Met's Serious Collision Investigation Unit are currently investigating the incident. They are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam or mobile phone footage to contact police 101.

Reporting by Olivia Beeson