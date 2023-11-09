Driver who ‘reversed car’ into officer arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A driver accused of reversing into a police officer following an early-morning chase has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Metropolitan Police officers pursued the car from Gants Hill, north London, at about 1.40am on Thursday after seeing it had cloned plates. The car stopped near New Spitalfields Market and one officer went to arrest the driver before the vehicle backed into him, the force said. He was taken to hospital with leg injuries which were deemed non-life threatening or life-changing. The 27-year-old man allegedly behind the wheel was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, as well as failing to stop, aggravated vehicle taking, driving while unfit through drink or drugs and possession with intent to supply drugs, and taken into custody. Two male passengers aged 21 and 22 were also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs after substances were found in the car. Chief Superintendent Simon Crick, local policing commander for north-east London, said: “Every day officers across the Met go out and put themselves in danger to keep the people of London safe. “Nobody should expect to be assaulted at work and we will always take action against those who commit such offences. “Whilst I’m pleased the officer is going to be okay, it could have been so much worse and we will do all we can to support him as he recovers from this awful incident.”

