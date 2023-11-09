London Underground workers vote to continue industrial action

London Underground workers have voted to continue taking industrial action for another six months in a long-running dispute over jobs, pensions and conditions. The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said its members on the Tube backed continuing with action by 95% on a 54% turnout. The union would now consider its next steps in the campaign. RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “I congratulate our members on delivering another impressive Yes vote in our campaign on pensions, jobs and working conditions on London Underground. “Our union will now consider the results and the next steps in this campaign.”

