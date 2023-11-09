Play Brightcove video

Video from Met Police

The Met Police has shared CCTV footage of a man wearing a stolen police jacket breaking into a car.

The video shows a suspect walking up to the car, looking around for witnesses, opening the door and then appearing to rifle through it. Havering Police wrote: “POLICE ARE AWARE! The male in the footage is not a police officer and #HJTF are actively looking for him. The jacket he is wearing was stolen the previous evening. “If you have any information please contact Police immediately or alternatively contact CrimeStoppers 0800 555 111.”

