Toddler fights of life after collision with pick-up truck in north London

A toddler has been left fighting for life following a collision with a truck in north London.

Police are appealing for dashcam footage after being called to t he A1 Great North Way.

The two-year-old boy was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition. His family has been told.

The driver stopped at the scene and there have been no arrests.

Police added: "Detectives from the Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating. They would like to speak with anyone who saw the collision or captured it on dash cam.

"Anyone witnesses are asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8246 9820 or via 101 quoting reference CAD 3824/07Nov."

