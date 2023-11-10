Four London Underground lines are to be fully suspended for part of this weekend so that engineering works can be carried out.

The tube lines will not operate for a large part of Saturday 11 November due to work on a new signalling system.

The closures are scheduled to last from the start of the day's traffic until 15:00. Transport for London have arranged replacement buses for all the affected lines.

The disruption will occur on:

The Circle line

The Jubilee line

The District line

The Hammersmith and City line

The Metropolitan line will also have a limited service, with no trains running between Harrow-on-the Hill and Aldgate.

TfL said the closures would allow testing of its new signalling system, called Four Lines Modernisation (4LM), which is set to be completed in 2025.

A TfL spokesperson said: “All of our planned works are scheduled several months in advance.

"The closures this weekend are required to test and integrate a section of the new signalling and control system on the District, Circle, Hammersmith & City and Jubilee lines, as well as a part closure of the Metropolitan line from Aldgate to Harrow-on-the-Hill, as part of the Four Line Modernisation project – a project that has already started to improve travel time and reliability of services on some of our oldest Tube lines."

“We apologise for any disruption these planned works may cause. All other TfL services are operating as normal, alongside a rail replacement bus service and we are confident that there is plenty of capacity, and alternative routes, for people attending public events in London today.”

There are several sports events, The Lord Mayor's show, and a protest in solidarity with Palestinian people planned for Saturday.

TfL has advised customers plan ahead, allow for extra travel time and to use real time travel tools.