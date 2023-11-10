A third woman has been charged under the Terrorism Act after she displayed images of paragliders at a pro-Palestine march in central London.

27-year-old Noimutu Olayinka Taiwo from of south London, was charged on Thursday with carrying or displaying an image displaying a paraglider to arouse reasonable suspicion that she is a supporter of banned organisation Hamas.

The incident happened during the march in Whitehall on October 14.

This follows the charging of two other women for the same offence as part of the same investigation.

They are Heba Alhayek, 29, and Pauline Ankunda, 26, both also from south London, were charged last Friday, 3 November with the same offence.

All three are due to appear as “co-defendants” at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, police said.

Commander Dominic Murphy, of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command said: “On this case and others, officers are working tirelessly to investigate alleged offences linked to protest activity, and take action when there is evidence of criminality.

“We will continue to work with the Crown Prosecution Service to bring charges against people suspected of committing offences that encourage hate, and are harmful to communities.”