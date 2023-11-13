Five people who died in a house fire in Hounslow, west London, on Sunday night are all believed to be members of the same family, police said. One person is still unaccounted for.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called to the blaze in Channel Close, Hounslow, at 10.26pm on Sunday, London Fire Brigade said.

The ground floor and first floors of the mid-terraced house were destroyed by the fire and part of the roof was also damaged.

Five people on the first floor of the building were pronounced dead at the scene, the brigade said.

One man left the property before emergency crews arrived and was later taken to hospital. One person remains unaccounted for.

London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe said: “This is a terribly sad incident and the thoughts of all of us at London Fire Brigade are with the family, friends and all those affected at this difficult time.

“Staff will be in the local community today to offer support and advice where needed.

“The welfare of our staff is very important and all those involved will be offered support from our counselling and trauma service.”

The blaze was brought under control by 01.25am on Monday. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, responsible for policing in Hounslow, added: "My thoughts are with the loved ones of those who very sadly lost their lives in this tragic incident.

"I don’t underestimate the impact that this will have on the wider community and beyond. I understand that there will be a demand for answers and my officers are working to establish exactly what has happened."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...