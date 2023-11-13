Play Brightcove video

A creative and resourceful Londoner is making Christmas cards from waste washed up in the River Thames.

Flora Blathwayt hunts for bits of colourful rubbish which she uses to make greeting cards and at this time of year she focuses on being festive.

She combines rubbish hunting with beach clean ups all over the Thames. The idea to make cards started with a single sequin in lockdown and all the magic happens back at Flora's flat in Peckham. "I wash it, dry it and then all the experimentation begins!" Flora said. Flora's business is called Washed Up Cards - she designs them, attaches the plastic and then writes the message in the card. Once the plastic is stuck on, Flora writes where it was found and then sells them in shops and online.

