LTA council member removed after he claimed ‘Hitler would be proud of Netanyahu’

The Lawn Tennis Association has removed a member of its council from his position after he said Adolf Hitler would have been proud of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Wasim Haq, who was appointed to the LTA Council in March 21 to help promote diversity and inclusion within the sport, has been axed after claiming in a social media post – since deleted – over the weekend that “Adolf Hitler would be proud of Benjamin Netanyahu” amid Israel’s ongoing military action in Gaza.

An LTA statement issued on Monday read: “The LTA Board considered this matter today and agreed that the tweet posted by Wasim Haq on 11 November was unacceptable and in no way reflects the LTA’s position or values.

“Therefore the Board have agreed that Wasim Haq will be removed from his role as an independent councillor with immediate effect.”

Haq apologised for his initial post on Sunday.

He wrote: “It has been brought to my attention that a tweet I published yesterday has caused offence. I have deleted the tweet and apologise unreservedly to anyone that has felt offended.”

He later added: “My tweet was directly in relation to comparing two individuals who in my eyes have caused contemporary and historical irreparable harm to victimised communities on both sides of this tragic conflict.

“I am not and never have been the kind of person that targets anyone or any community over any difference ever. I am NOT antisemitic and have never been accused of being so.

“I unreservedly apologise if this was taken in any other way. Anyone who knows me will know that I stand to be counted on behalf of every community that is being marginalised in any way whatsoever and will continue to do so for the rest of my life.

“To all those that are offended, I deeply apologise – and I continue to pray for an end to the needless loss of any life during this tragic conflict.”

