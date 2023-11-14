A man has been jailed for rape 24 years after the attack when DNA analysis enabled officers to solve the historic case from 1999.

Abdul Basith, 52 , of Upton Park, was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment for the rape and indecent assault of a woman in Bethnal Green.

He was caught after he was arrested for an unrelated matter which led officers to re-open the rape case.

Basith targeted the woman, in her 20s, as she tried to get a taxi home following a night out in Leicester Square on 6 March 1999.

The victim was later found in a distressed state by a passer-by and was taken to a police station.

Officers carried out an extensive investigation at the time but were unable to trace Basith.

In 2020, he was arrested for an unrelated matter which led to his DNA was placed into the system - and it matched DNA submitted from the rape.

The case was then reopened and investigated. Basith was arrested and charged and was found guilty on June 23 following a trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

Detective Constable Amy Laybourn, of Central Specialist Crime, said: "This woman suffered a terrible ordeal which she has lived with for many years. "It has taken several decades for Basith to be brought to justice but thankfully that has finally happened and we hope it has brought the victim the closure she deserves. "The Met is committed to tackling violence against women and girls and I want to assure any victims who make a report they will receive specialist support and police will do all we can to bring offenders to justice.”