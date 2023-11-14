Tributes paid to five victims of Hounslow house fire

Tributes have been paid to five people, including three children, killed in a house fire in Hounslow.

Bunches of flowers for the three children were placed at the scene on Tuesday on behalf of a local school.

One tributes attached to the flowers read: “Rest in peace sweet child."

A man, who left the home before emergency crews arrived, was later taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another person remains unaccounted for.

Met Police Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson with London Fire Brigade's Jonathan Smith Credit: PA

Another tribute left on behalf of “year 6″ read: “We will never forget you, and you will always be in our hearts. May God grant you eternal life in heaven.”

A reduced police cordon remained in place around the house on Tuesday. The Metropolitan Police said the fire’s cause is under investigation. No arrests have been made. Locals described seeing smoke on Sunday evening but were unsure if it was related to Diwali fireworks. Speaking at a press conference at the scene on Monday, Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, asked if he could rule out fireworks as a possible cause of the fire, said: “At this stage, this is being investigated both by ourselves and specialist fire officers. “I am not ruling anything out. I don’t think we are in a position to do that. “We keep an open mind. It is such an early stage and there is an awful lot of work to be done.”

