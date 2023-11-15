A murder investigation has been launched following the stabbing of a teenager in South West London.

Police were called to Burket Close in Southall at approximately 00:15am on 15 November. They were notified about reports of a fight in progress i the residential close

When Police officers and the Ambulance Service arrived, they found a 17-year-old male suffering stab injurie.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

Four males have been arrested on suspicion of murder, and a crime scene remains in place.

The Metropolitan Police are now enquiries into the circumstances.

They ask anyone with information that could assist police to call 101, or provide information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.