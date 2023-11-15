Greta Thunberg denies public order offence after central London protest

Climate campaigner Greta Thunberg has denied a public order offence after a protest in central London last month.

The Swedish 20-year-old was arrested during a demonstration near the InterContinental Hotel in Mayfair on October 17 as oil executives met inside for the Energy Intelligence Forum.

The activists had been ordered by a senior police officer to move the demonstration to another area, the court was told.

She and four other Fossil Free London protesters pleaded not guilty at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning to breaching Section 14 of the Public Order Act 1986 by blocking the entrance to the hotel.

A group of Greenpeace and Fossil Free London protesters gathered outside the court, chanting and holding banners reading “Oily Money Out” and “Make Polluters Pay”.

The group is campaigning against the use of fossil fuels by major oil and gas companies.

Protesters stood outside Westminster Magistrates' Court while Greta Thunburg appeared inside. Credit: PA Images

Inside the court, Thunberg confirmed her name and date of birth, but her address in Stockholm was not read out in court due to concerns over alleged threats she has received. She was seen laughing and smiling as the hearing took place.

Thunberg has been an active environmental campaigner since the age of 15 and was fined by a Swedish court in July for stopping traffic during an environmental protest at an oil facility.

The protesters were granted unconditional bail ahead of a trial at City of London Magistrates’ Court from 1 February 2024.﻿

Five others also charged over the protest will appear later on Wednesday.