The Metropolitan Police is appealing for the help of the public to identify a number of individuals who appear to be wearing clothing or holding signs advocating for terrorist organisations during central London protests.

They have released pictures from CCTV and social media which depict eleven men seen at pro-Palestine protests in central London during Armistice Weekend and previous marches.

Specialist teams of officers are continuing to investigate a series of allegations after up to 300,000 marched through the capital last weekend.

They say the hours of CCTV footage is difficult to analyse due to the large and tightly-packed crowds of the pro-Palestinian marches, which is holding up immediate arrests.

The investigations are in relation to images from several protests on different days; Saturday, 11 November (Armistice Day), Trafalgar Square on 4 November, King Charles Street on 14 October, and Bond Street on 21 October.

The investigation is separate to the one being carried out in relation to far-right counter protests near the Cenotaph.

One investigation relates to allegations of inciting racial hatred, with suspects depicted in social media posts. Credit: Metropolitan Police

The allegations range from a man seen waving a placard with the words “I fully support Hamas” on it during a protest on Bond Street on 21 October to allegations of inciting racial hatred and displaying an article in public that arouses reasonable suspicion of membership or support for a proscribed organisation.

They are also looking for two men alledged to have incited racial hatred relating to anti-Semitic chanting at a pro-Palestine march in London on Armistice Day.

Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “Having pursued various lines of enquiry to try and identify these men, we are now seeking the public’s help.

"Many of the images we are sharing are very clear so I feel confident that there will be members of public who recognise the men. I really urge anyone who has information about these men – no matter how small – to call our confidential hotline.

“And if any of these men recognise themselves, I encourage them to go to a police station, so we can speak with them.”

Anyone with information about these men is urged to contact the Metropolitan Police.