Play Brightcove video

Tap above to watch The Late Debate with Simon Harris

On this month's The Late Debate with Simon Harris, against a backdrop of more demos - more then a dozen London Labour MPs defied their leader to vote for a Gaza ceasefire. We ask if the Commons rebellion has inflicted lasting damage on Sir Keir Starmer. Also could London run out of room to house refugees? We speak to a council eyeing up new flats as part of the solution. And with ULEZ still stirring up anger we ask what the political cost might be ahead of next year's mayoral elections.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...