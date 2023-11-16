No laws were broken by pro-Palestinian protesters who climbed a war memorial as they marched outside the Houses of Parliament on Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police have said.

Video shows people scrambling up the Royal Artillery Memorial at Hyde Park Corner last night, sparking criticism online.

The Metropolitan Police said: “We know some online have asked why the protesters were not arrested.

“There is no law explicitly making it illegal to climb on a memorial so officers cannot automatically arrest, but they can intervene and make it clear the behaviour isn’t acceptable.

“The videos shared online show them doing that.”

Protesters show flags during a pro-Palestinian protest in front of the Houses of Parliament. Credit: AP

Officers said the protesters who climbed on the memorial were a breakaway group who had been dispersed at Hyde Park Corner.

“Most people would agree that to climb on or otherwise disrespect a war memorial is unacceptable,” the statement said. “That is why our officers have made every effort to prevent it happening in recent days.

“While officers were on scene quickly, we regret they were not there quickly enough to prevent the protesters accessing the memorial.”

A dispersal order was in place across parts of the City of Westminster from 7.50pm on Wednesday to 2am on Thursday.

Police said one arrest had been made at the protest for possession of an offensive weapon.

Home Secretary James Cleverly suggested laws could be changed to give police powers to prevent protesters clambering over war memorials.

Mr Cleverly, who served in the Royal Artillery, told LBC Radio: “We are absolutely determined to look at this. (Veterans minister) Johnny Mercer, a former gunner officer – the Royal Artillery was my regiment as well, that’s my regimental memorial.”

The Home Secretary added: “I’m not going to let my personal feelings cloud my judgment on this but it is clearly wrong, and the police have said that they recognise it is deeply disrespectful for people to climb on war memorials.

“We have made a commitment to review the legislation around public order policing.

“I’m going to look at this in real detail – if the police need more powers to make sure that really deeply distasteful, provocative things like that do not happen for the public good, because of course this is about making sure it doesn’t stimulate violent action or any kind of violent responses, but if we need to take action specifically to give police more powers, we are looking at doing that.”

