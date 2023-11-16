Sixth person found dead at Hounslow house fire site

The body of a sixth person has been discovered following a house fire in West London on 12 November (Sunday) the Metropolitan Police said.

Five others from the same family including three children were already confirmed dead at the house in Hounslow.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called to the blaze in Channel Close, Hounslow, at 10.26pm on Sunday, London Fire Brigade said.

The ground floor and first floors of the mid-terraced house were destroyed by the fire and part of the roof was also damaged.

Nearby homes were evacuated during the blaze, which was brought under control by 1.25am on Monday.

Emergency services at the scene following a house fire in Channel Close, Hounslow Credit: PA

Detective chief inspector Garth Hall said: “Firstly, I want to express my sincere condolences to all those affected by this terrible incident. The deaths of so many people, including children, is simply heart-breaking.

“We intend to complete a meticulous investigation into how this tragedy happened. For many days now the scene has been too unstable and dangerous to complete many of our enquiries.

“It was only after the walls were shored up, and the roof removed, that it became safe enough for search teams to enter the premises.”

Mr Hall said the deaths were being treated as unexplained and the families of the victims have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.