Kristina O’Connor, the daughter of late entertainer Des O’Connor, has lost a High Court battle after accusing a police misconduct panel of failing to address the “predatory and abusive” actions of a detective who said she was “amazingly hot”.

Ms O’Connor had taken legal action against the Police Misconduct Panel and the Metropolitan Police.

She said the Metropolitan Police had “failed to properly investigate” a complaint but the force had disputed her claim.

She announced she was taking legal action against the Metropolitan Police in February, but a judge today said Ms O’Connor’s application for “judicial review” was refused.

Ms O’Connor said after the ruling: “This has been a frustrating process, and it is not the outcome I was hoping for but I want to keep fighting for justice for women.”

Lawyers representing the misconduct panel and the Metropolitan Police disputed claims about the way they handled the process.

“I reject the claimant’s challenges to the decisions of the (police) commissioner and the panel,” said Mr Justice Swift in a written ruling.

“The application for judicial review is dismissed.”

Des O'Connor with his (left to right) daughters Samantha and Karen, wife Jodie, son Adam, 4, and daughter Kristina. Credit: PA

Why is Kristina O’Connor taking action against the Met Police?

The 33-year-old said she was sent numerous inappropriate messages by DCI James Mason after he responded to her report of an attempted robbery in October 2011. He continued working for the force after the complaint.

The officer asked her out to dinner while taking her statement about the incident, in which she was assaulted by a group of men trying to steal her phone.

DCI Mason, who went on to work alongside Met Commissioner Cressida Dick, then sent Ms O’Connor a series of personal emails, including one telling her she was “amazingly hot”.

A police misconduct panel found that Mr Mason had “deliberately and repeatedly abused his position for a sexual purpose” and his conduct “amounted to gross misconduct”.

He was given a final written warning, but lawyers representing Ms O’Connor said the force “failed to properly investigate” the complaint.

Her lawyers have indicated that they were considering an appeal.