Metropolitan Police officers investigating the murder of a teenager in Southall on 15 November have named the victim as Simarjeet Singh Nangpaul.

The 17-year-old was local to the area, and his family have been informed.

Police were called to Burket Close just after midnight on Wednesday (15 November) to reports of a fight in progress in Burket Close.

They found a teenager with stab injuries, and despite the best efforts of the London Ambulance Service he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Four men - aged 21, 27, 31 and 71 – remain in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police were called to Burket Close in Southall at approximately 00:15am on 15 November. Credit: ITV News

Detective Inspector Martin Thorpe, from Specialist Crime South, said: “We are working around the clock to find those responsible for Simarjeet’s murder, as his family struggle to come to terms with their loss.

"Four men have been arrested and our enquiries continue. I would urge anyone with information about how the events unfolded or anyone who may have captured the incident on their phone, dash cameras or doorbell footage to please come forward.”

The four suspects were arrested at the scene. Two were initially taken to hospital due to injuries they sustained prior to police arrival and have since been discharged.

A police cordon was in place. Credit: ITV News London

Detective Superintendent Figo Forouzan, Head of CID in west London, said: "Our thoughts remain with Simarjeet’s family at this extremely difficult time. No family should have to go through what they are experiencing.

"This incident will undoubtedly cause wider concern, and I want to reassure the community that we will do everything in our power to find those responsible.

"In the coming days you will see extra officers out on patrol in your area. Please do speak to them about any concerns you may have.”