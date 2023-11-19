A second teenager has been charged with the murder of Taye Faik, who was stabbed to death in north London.

The 16-year-old was found stabbed in the chest, in Kendal Gardens, Edmonton, on October 1.

D espite the Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service's attempts to save him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Taye's family have been informed. The Met's specially trained officers are supporting them.

Josiah James Semper, 18, of Cromie Close, Palmers Green was charged on Friday, 17 November and is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, 21 November.

Another man Bernard Carroll, 19, of Church Street, Winchmore Hill, was previously arrested on Monday, 6 November and later charged in relation to this incident.

Kendal Gardens in Edmonton Credit: Google Street View

He is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Friday, 2 February.

A 16-year-old girl, who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail.

Three other people, a 20-year-old man, a 22-year-old woman and a 22-year-old woman, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. All have been bailed.

Detective Inspector Ben Dalloway of the Met's Specialist Crime North, said: “I’d like to thank the members of the public who have come forward to speak to us so far. We remain keen to hear from anyone who has yet to speak to police; the slightest fragment of information could prove crucial.

“Any witnesses who are yet to speak with police and anyone with information that may assist the investigation should submit this via our special online portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS23V75-PO1”

Anyone who wishes to provide information but would like to remain anonymous, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or contact them online.

