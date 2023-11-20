London black taxi fares could rise nearly 9% under TfL proposals

London black taxi fares could go up by nearly nine percent under plans being considered by Transport for London.

Fares are regularly reviewed so drivers can cover operating costs and are "fairly paid", TfL said.

"Taxis provide an important service, including for people who are less able to use public transport," Transport for London added.

"They also provide an alternative to using a private car, which can contribute to improving congestion and air quality.

"When we review taxi fares and tariffs we try to strike an appropriate balance between drivers being fairly paid and taxi users getting fair and affordable fares," a statement said.

TfL said drivers’ operating costs had gone up by 5.2%, partly as a result of increases in vehicle costs, electric, charging and insurance costs.

Transport bosses said it was important working as a taxi driver remained an "attractive choice of career".

A public consultation on the proposed rise closes on November 20.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...