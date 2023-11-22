Play Brightcove video

London has been named the best city in the world for the ninth year in a row.

The UK capital beat the likes of Paris, New York and Tokyo to top ranking for both livability and lovability, according to an official report.

Despite the challenges of Covid, Brexit and a period of political upheaval London retained the crown of 'capital of capitals'.

"The city is more indomitable and part of the global discourse than ever," the World’s BestCities Report said.

"From the Queen’s death, to last autumn’s chaotic drama at 10 Downing Street that final calmed down with Rishi Sunak becoming prime minister, only to take heavy local election losses this spring, London is rarely quiet these days.

"No wonder that, through all this tumult, the eyes of the world were fixed here more than on any other city—save for maybe Kyiv—reminding everyone that London is spectacular and it’s been a really long while since they visited.

"Not that the city’s promotion engine was waning," the report added.

Tourists and visitors to London have their photo taken inside a red phone box at Parliament Square Credit: PA

The capital is still a huge hit on social media with the most Instagram Hashtags, Facebook Check-ins and Tripadvisor Reviews.

And despite the battles some Londoners may face during in the morning commute the report praised the capital's transport system.

The report added: "The city is almost back to pre-pandemic capacity, if the Tube is any indication. The London Underground Night Tube reopened more than a year ago, with the city’s other lines mostly up and running as they were before Covid.

"There are even new metro stops as part of the transformational Elizabeth line buildout, with trains now running directly from Reading and Heathrow to Abbey Wood and from Shenfield to Paddington.

"The brand-new Bond Street Elizabeth line station, at the heart of London’s West End, also opened late last year. Returning transit aficionados won’t believe the direct journeys now possible across the city."

Wealthy buyers are also snapping up expensive property with with 605 properties sellingfor £5 million or more in 2022, the most since at least 2006.

And despite recent economic concern London is still seen as "hot".

"London has pulled in the most foreign direct investments into tech from international companies since 2018, ahead of New York, Singapore and Dubai," the report said.

The full top ten list of best global cities are:

1. London

2. Paris

3. New York City

4. Tokyo

5. Singapore

6. Dubai

7. San Francisco

8. Barcelona

9. Amsterdam

10. Seoul

