Six people have been arrested after a homophobic attack in which a gay man was hit with a plank of wood.

A couple were walking along High Road, Chadwell Heath, east London, on October 1 when a group of men shouted homophobic abuse and one used a fence panel as a weapon.

The victim was left needing hospital treatment for his injuries.

Six men aged between 16 and 22 were arrested on Thursday and will be questioned by police.

Chief Inspector Chris Nixon said: “We are aware of the corrosive effect of hate crime and remain determined to bring those responsible for such crimes to justice.

“I hope that these arrests will send out a signal to those who think they can get away with homophobic abuse and violence that we will track you down.”

An LGBTQ+ liaison officer has been assigned to support the victims, the Metropolitan Police said.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or on X @MetCC quoting the reference CAD 5640/01Oct, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

