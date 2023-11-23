Wembley's famous arch in north London will only light up for football and entertainment under new rules approved by the Football Association.

The change comes after criticism the arch was not lit in the colours of the Israel flag following attacks by Hamas.

The FA said it would continue to support a "range of campaigns and causes in meaningful ways" but the arch is unlikely to be lit for them.

Last month FA chief executive Mark Bullingham has said accepted the "hurt" caused to the Jewish community by the decision not to light the arch. "I recognise that our decision caused hurt to the Jewish community who felt that we should have lit the arch, and that we should have shown stronger support for them," he said in October. "This was one of the hardest decisions we’ve had to make, and the last thing we ever wanted to do in this situation was to add to the hurt. "We aren’t asking for everyone to agree with our decision, but to understand how we reached it.

"However, you have got to understand, and we understand, that the power of football means it will always be in the spotlight. And that’s just something we we have to accept," he added.

