Man dies in Dagenham shooting after police called to home

A man has died after armed police fired on a home in Dagenham.

The officers were called to the address in Weston Green by a man who said he planned to take his own life. He also told police he had loaded firearms.

Police arrived at the East London home just after 8pm on Thursday 23 November, and contacted a specialist negotiator who tried to engage with the man, but shots were fired by officers just before 9pm.

A search found a gun at the property in Weston Green, Dagenham. Credit: ITV News London

By 9.30pm the man, believed to be 40-years-old, was pronounced dead.

A search found a gun at the property, and nobody else was believed to be on the premises.

Frontline Policing Commander for North and East London Commander Kyle Gordon said: “My thoughts are with the loved ones of the man who has died, with the local community in Dagenham and the officers involved in this incident.

“While formal identification has yet to take place, officers believe he was aged 40. His next of kin has been informed.

“They will receive our full support.”

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards and the Independent Office for Police Conduct have been informed.