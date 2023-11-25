Play Brightcove video

The latest ITV News report on the pro-Palestinian protest taking place in London on Saturday

A pro-Palestinian march calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza has started in the capital.

Thousands of demonstrators carrying Palestinian flags and placards set off down Park Lane from Marble Arch in West London heading towards Piccadilly.

The Metropolitan Police has arrested a man on suspicion of inciting racial hatred near the start of the protest.

The force added officers spotted him carrying a placard with Nazi symbols on it.

The latest major demonstration in the capital comes as Egyptian officials confirmed that Hamas will later free another 14 hostages in exchange for 42 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

The temporary truce is still holding and follows weeks of fighting and Israeli bombardments of Gaza, with the conflict sparked by the Hamas incursion into southern Israel that saw 1,200 people killed.

Protesters in London are marching from Park Lane to Whitehall, with the Metropolitan Police also handing out leaflets to provide “absolute clarity” on what will be deemed an offence.

A series of handmade placards and banners were held up by pro-Palestinian demonstrators marching in London.

Many included drawings of maps accompanied by the words “From the river to the sea”.

One displayed a picture of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer under the word “Genocide”, while another had a picture of leaders of the G7 above the phrase “War criminals on the run”.

A pro-Palestinian protester has played down the long-term significance of the temporary ceasefire, claiming “Israel reneges on its promises”.

Shaun, 33, from north London, said: "I don’t know what’s going to come from it, I don’t know if it’s positive, but I know full well that once this truce and temporary ceasefire are done they (Israel) are going to continue bombing and we’re going to be right back where we were, so I’m not holding my breath.

“We’ve seen this before – Israel reneges on its promises in the past, they renege on their promises now.”

The afternoon also sees a protest by Hizb-ut-Tahrir outside the Egyptian embassy, which began at 1pm.



