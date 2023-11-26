Play Brightcove video

Former England manager has died after a "long illness" according to his family

Former England manager Terry Venables has died at the age of 80 after a "long illness", according to a statement from his family.

In a statement released via the League Managers’ Association, his family said: "We are totally devastated by the loss of a wonderful husband and father who passed away peacefully yesterday after a long illness.

"We would ask that privacy be given at this incredibly sad time to allow us to mourn the loss of this lovely man who we were so lucky to have had in our lives."

Richard Bevan, League Managers' Association (LMA) chief executive said: "The LMA is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of LMA member and former LMA President Terry Venables.

"Our thoughts are very much with Yvette and all of Terry's family at this time."

Steve McClaren (left) and Terry Venables (right) at the 2008 European Championship qualifying match against Andorra Credit: PA

As a player, Venables made more than 500 appearances for Chelsea, Tottenham, QPR and Crystal Palace but made his real mark as a coach, also managing Palace and QPR.

In Spain Venables won the domestic title in 1984-85 and the FA Cup with Spurs in 1991 but it was his spell as England boss, guiding the team to the semi-final of Euro 96 on home soil after a brilliantly-memorable 4-1 win over the Netherlands only to lose on penalties to Germany.

He was in charge of the England team between 1994 and 1996.

Venables playing for Tottenham Hospur in 1967 Credit: PA

During that time, the side reached the semi-finals of the 1996 European championships, where they were knocked out by Germany on penalties.

In his managerial career, Venables was also in charge of clubs including Crystal Palace, Tottenham, and Barcelona.

Often referred to as El Tel, he previously played for teams including Chelsea, Spurs and Queens Park Rangers.

Tributes are now pouring in for the football legend, with Gary Lineker saying: "Devastated to hear that Terry Venables has died. The best, most innovative coach that I had the privilege and pleasure of playing for.

"He was much more, though, than just a great manager, he was vibrant, he was charming, he was witty, he was a friend.

"He’ll be hugely missed. Sending love and condolences to Yvette and the family. RIP Terry".

Gary Neville also shared a touching tribute to Venables, "the man who gave me a chance to play for my country".

The England Football Team also shared a tribute saying: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Terry Venables at the age of 80.

"Having won two senior caps as a player, Terry went onto manage the #ThreeLions between 1994 and 1996 - proudly leading us to the semi-finals of Euro 96. Our thoughts and condolences are with Terry’s family, friends and former clubs."

On X, Tottenham Hospur posted: "The Club is extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former player and manager Terry Venables.

"Our deepest condolences are with Terry’s friends and family at this incredibly difficult time.

"In tribute, we shall hold a minute’s applause prior to kick-off and our players will wear black armbands during this afternoon’s fixture against Aston Villa. Rest in peace, Terry".

In a tribute, QPR wrote: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of former QPR player and manager Terry Venables.

"All our thoughts are with his loved ones at this incredibly sad time. May he rest in peace."

