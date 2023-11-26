A serving police officer has been charged with sexual offences after an investigation was undertaken, the Metropolitan Police said.

Sergeant Elliot Butler, attached to the Central East Command Unit, was charged with attempted rape and causing a male to engage in penetrative sexual activity on Friday.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place in 2013 when Sgt Butler was a Met special constable.

He has been bailed and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Sgt Butler is currently suspended from duty.

