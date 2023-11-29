England captain Owen Farrell will not be available for this season’s Six Nations Championship after deciding to take a break from international rugby.

In a statement, Farrell’s club Saracens said his decision had been made “in order to prioritise his and his family’s mental well-being”.

Saracens added that 32-year-old Farrell would continue to play for them and captain the Gallagher Premiership club.

