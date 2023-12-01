Police appeal to find missing ex-AFC Wimbledon chief facing FA sexism charge

Police are searching for the ex-chief of AFC Wimbledon, who went missing this morning as he faces a misconduct charge over sexism by the Football Association.

Former managing director Danny Macklin quit his role in September before the allegations, for which he later apologised on X, were made public.

It was alleged that he used "abusive and/or insulting and/or threatening language" towards a female member of AFC Wimbledon's staff and made references to her gender.

The FA deemed this an "aggravated breach" and charged him under its rules, giving him until Wednesday, December 6, to respond.

Mr Macklin left some concerning posts on his social media this morning, in which he admits to making "hideous" comments, expressed regret and talks about how he is struggling.

Later today, Essex Police launched an appeal to the public to help officers find him.

"We want to find Danny Macklin, 32, last seen on foot in #GreatNotley, at 10.50am," the force said in a statement. "Danny is 6ft 4in, with a shaved head, wearing a long black coat, a grey and black bobble hat, black jeans and grey and white trainers. Please call 999 with incident 372 of today, 1 December."

