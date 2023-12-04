Husband and wife pulled to the floor in north London in £29K Rolex watch theft

Play Brightcove video

Above: video released by police shows the moment attackers struck

Police are hunting for two men after a h usband and wife were pulled to the floor in a shocking north London mugging where a £29,000 Rolex watch was stolen.

Officers were called to Frognal Way in Camden to find the victim, a man in his 50s, had been assaulted after an evening out with with his partner.

Police said the couple were dragged to the ground in a struggle before the suspects ripped the man's watch from his wrist and fled.

The watch, a black and gold Rolex Yacht Master with a black rubber strap, can sell for up to £29,000.

A member of the public, who tried to help the couple, then called police. The area was searched, but the men were not found.

The victims were "understandably shaken" but thankfully, officers have confirmed, did not suffer any serious physical injuries. Now, the Met has appealed for the public's help. Sergeant Max Pennington said: "The man and his wife were on their way home after enjoying a night out when this horrible incident happened. I'm keen to hear from anyone who can identify the two men. I also want to hear from any jewellers or pawnbrokers who might have been offered the watch for sale. " Police want to speak to the two men pictured and ask anyone who can identify them to call 101 or post @MetCC ref CAD 7126/13 Sept. Alternatively to remain 100 per cent anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...