A man accused of spraying antisemitic graffiti on an MP’s office building is being hunted by police. Investigators have released a CCTV still of the suspect, with his hood up and wearing a blue face mask, after Feryal Clark’s office in Hertford Road, Enfield, north London, was vandalised just after 11pm on Thursday November 21. Pc Louis Blackburne-Maze, who is leading the investigation said: “This was a racially aggravated crime. “There is no place for hate in London and it’s important that everyone feels safe on our streets. “We are very keen to speak to this man so if you know who he is or have any other information that could help, we encourage you to get in touch with police.”

Feryal Clark, the Labour MP for Enfield North Credit: PA

Antisemitic crime in the UK has risen sharply amid the renewed conflict in Gaza, with more than 1,000 incidents logged by Jewish charity the Community Security Trust since the attack by Hamas on October 7. Anyone with information about the graffiti can call police on 020 8246 9386 quoting the reference CAD 1361/04DEC23, or contact the force on X @MetCC. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

