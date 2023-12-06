Boy, 17, stabbed to death near Sutton railway station

Detectives are investigating the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old boy in south London yesterday evening.

Police were called to the scene, close to Sutton railway station, shortly after 7pm and found the teenager suffering with knife wounds.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene but died as a result of his injuries. Enquiries are now ongoing to find his next of kin.

The train station remained closed on Wednesday morning while some nearby roads were cordoned off as investigators assessed the crime scene.

Police are yet to make any arrests.

The stabbing came half an hour after a fatal shooting in Hackney, east London.

Three people were found with gunshot wounds after the Metropolitan Police were called at around 6.30pm on Tuesday to reports of a shooting in Vine Close.

A 42-year-old woman died at the scene and two others – a 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy – were taken to hospital where their conditions are being assessed, the force said.

