Boy, 17, stabbed to death on Sutton High Street named as Ilyas Habibi

A teenage boy who was stabbed to death on Sutton High Street has been named and pictured.

Ilyas Habibi, 17, was knifed close to Sutton railway station, in south London, shortly after 7pm on Tuesday.

He'd arrived at Sutton by train, and minutes after stepping out of the station was involved in an altercation with a suspect, who fled the scene.

Police officers provided first aid until medics arrived, but despite their best efforts, Ilyas died at the scene shortly before 8pm.

His family have been notified and a post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

Leading the murder probe is Detective Chief Inspector Mike Nolan, who said: "It isn’t clear if the suspect was also injured. If you know the suspect, or if you are him, please get in touch. "Members of the public who have information and material they want to share with us can do so via our online web portal." Chief Superintendent Andy Brittan said: “I know that those who live and work in Sutton will be shocked and saddened at the loss of a young life on the streets that they call home.

"I share those emotions and would like to reassure local people that we are doing everything we can to support our homicide colleagues in identifying and apprehending the person, or persons responsible. “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this sad time. I would like to thank the community for their patience as we carry out our enquiries, and urge anyone with information concerning this incident to get in touch.” Anyone with information is asked to call the Met Police's incident room on 0208 721 4622; call police on 101 or Tweet on ‘X’ @MetCC quoting 6107/5DEC.

Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on crimestoppers-uk.org or on 0800 555 111.

